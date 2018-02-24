Man dies after restrained by Sydney police

A man accused of assaulting paramedics in Sydney's southwest and who was restrained and handcuffed by police has died a short time later.

The man allegedly assaulted the NSW Ambulance officers at a Canley Vale service station on Saturday before police were called about 3pm.

Concerns were raised about "the behaviour" of the man, police say.

He was handcuffed before being taken to Liverpool Hospital by paramedics, but died there at 3.45pm.

A critical incident investigation team will probe all aspects of the incident.

Police couldn't confirm whether or not he remained in handcuffs on his way to hospital.