Elderly man left with severe injuries after lawnmower attack

An 81-year-old man has allegedly been attacked with a lawnmower during a dispute with an elderly neighbour on the NSW mid north coast.

Emergency services were called to Crestwood Drive in Port Macquarie about 9.30am on Saturday following reports the two men were fighting with a mower and a knife.

Police say the octogenarian suffered severe hand, torso and leg injuries after a fight broke out with another man in Port Macquarie on Saturday morning.

Paramedics treated the elderly man at the scene before he was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital. A 72-year-old man is speaking with police.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the fight are continuing.