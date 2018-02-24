Young Sydney duo charged over crime spree

Two young men who allegedly went on a crime rampage in Sydney's west will remain behind bars after not applying for bail.

Police say Bol Kuany, 20, and Rofis Abdalla,19, broke into multiple homes, stole a car, and went on a spending spree with thieved credit cards.

The pair was arrested on Friday after committing a number of break, enter and steal offences in the Quakers Hill, Castle Hill and Parramatta areas.

At about 12.30am on September 20 last year, the duo allegedly entered a home on Tabooba Street, Constitution Hill, while the occupant was home.

They took the keys to a BMW and drove off in the car, where they found credit cards and spent hundreds of dollars in fraudulent transactions, police say.

Abdalla was charged with 16 offences including aggravated break and enter, obtain property/money by deception and steal motor vehicle.

Kuany was charged with 12 offences including aggravated break and enter, steal motor vehicle, possess prohibited drug and enter vehicle without consent of owner.

Neither man applied for bail on Saturday and it was formally refused, and the two will remain in custody until they appear via audio visual link at Parramatta Local Court on March 1.