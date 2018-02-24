Drug driver car crash kills teen: NSW cops

A NSW driver was allegedly high on drugs during a two-car crash that killed a teenager on the mid north coast last month.

Police say the 19-year-old woman became trapped for "some time" when her Mazda collided with a 40-year-old woman's Ford Falcon on Old Bar Road, east of Taree, on Tuesday January 30.

The teen was eventually released by rescue workers and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where she died.

On Friday the 40-year-old was taken to Waratah Police Station where she was charged with manslaughter, dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death whilst under the influence and possess a prohibited drug.

She was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Taree Local Court on Tuesday March 13.