Client claims he helped end child sex ring

A Sydney accountant convicted of paying for sex with girls aged under 17 should be spared jail because he helped police bring down a child prostitution ring, his lawyer has argued.

Rino Raymond Mura was found guilty in November 2017 of three counts of being a client of a child prostitute and two counts of possessing child abuse material.

He was arrested after he went to police and told them he'd been robbed while in his car in a western Sydney car park.

His barrister, Marcel Sahade, told Parramatta District Court on Friday that Mura made the "embarrassing" admission at the time that a 12 or 13-year-old child prostitute had been in his car as a "prequel" to the robbery.

Mr Sahade said Mura told the girl to get out of the car when he realised she was so young.

The charges for which he's been found guilty relate to two other child prostitutes.

But his lawyer told Friday's sentence hearing it was Mura's decision to go the police that prompted their investigation and led to the arrest of several people linked to the child sex ring.

"That was a very significant event that brought about the end of this racket," he said.

"He hasn't received anything for that and we say that would normally be taken into account."

The prostitution racket was run by two teenage sisters, according to News Corp Australia.

Mr Sahade argued Mura co-operated with police and should receive a reduced sentence and potentially avoid jail altogether.

"In one sense, his physical acts saved other victims," the lawyer said.

The Crown, however, said Mura was not entitled to a discount on the basis he'd helped police, noting he'd pleaded not guilty.

It is seeking a full-time custodial sentence because of the seriousness of all five charges.

Mura was supported by his elderly mother and aunt at Friday's hearing.

Judge Penelope Wass is due to hand down her sentence on May 18.