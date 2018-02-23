Man denied bail over fire linked to Obeids

A man accused of trying to burn down a Sydney function centre linked to the Obeid family will remain behind bars after a magistrate refused him bail.

Talal Derbas, 44, was charged on Thursday over two suspicious fires at Bankstown's Bellevue Reception Centre in December 2016 and January 2017.

Magistrate Elaine Truscott on Friday denied Derbas bail in Bankstown Local Court after agreeing with the police prosecutor, who argued he could try to interfere with witnesses if released.

According to court documents, the building is owned by Redpoc whose directors are Paul Obeid, son of corrupt former NSW minister Eddie Obeid, and Walhan Wehbe, a former business partner of the ex-MP.

It was leased out to Shaliemar Pty Ltd, owned and run by Sayed and Elie Fares, in 2010 for five years.

The pair signed another five-year lease in 2015, but police allege Elie Fares wanted to break the lease and start a new business.

Police say Elie Fares asked Derbas, who was working as a security guard at the venue, to organise the fires to gain insurance money of up to $2 million.

The first fire was in the early hours of Boxing Day 2016, when a number of men allegedly entered the centre and doused it with petrol before lighting a fire.

Sprinklers stopped the fire spreading.

A few days later, on January 3, police say Derbas and another co-accused, Omar Eddine, went back to the venue and poured bottles of whiskey throughout the building to start a fire.

Court documents detail several intercepted telephone calls from Derbas appearing to suggest his involvement in the fires.

Ms Truscott said the evidence was "fairly strong the defendant has been paid for his role".

Police feared Derbas would travel to Lebanon where, they say, he has links to several criminal groups and family members.

Defence lawyer Ahmed Dib on Friday said Derbas was not a flight risk.

Derbas was in court earlier this month over his alleged involvement in a high-profile crime syndicate which was importing drugs and tobacco into Australia.

Almost 20 people - including members of Sydney's infamous Ibrahim family - have been charged over the importation. Derbas has previously been forced to hand over his passport.

But the police prosecutor on Friday argued, if released, Derbas could still try and interfere with the Bankstown investigation and contact his co-accused.

The matter is next set down for April 11 at Burwood Local Court.