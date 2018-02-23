Joyce quits as Nats leader, deputy PM

THE QUICK DECLINE OF NATIONALS LEADER BARNABY JOYCE:

"I would like to say to Natalie how deeply sorry I am for all the hurt this has caused. To my girls, how deeply sorry I am for all the hurt it has caused them. To Vikki Campion, how deeply sorry I am that she has been dragged into this." - Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce on his affair and the subsequent publicity

"Naturally we feel deceived and hurt by the actions of Barnaby and the staff member involved." - Joyce's estranged wife, Natalie, tells News Corp Australia

"I can't quite fathom why basically a pregnant lady walking across the road deserves a front page. I think once we start going through this salami slicing of a private life, where does it end?" - Joyce tells ABC TV

"It's something I view as none of my business. This ricochets and affects families. There's a principle here that I've always abided by to not engage in anything that hits the private lives of other members of parliament." - Labor frontbencher Tony Burke

"I don't really care who Barnaby Joyce or anyone else is sleeping with. Unless it impacts on his job or unless she chooses voluntarily to step into the public eye, it's not really anyone's business." - Greens MP Adam Bandt

"Barnaby made a shocking error of judgment in having an affair with a young woman working in his office. In doing so, he has set off a world of woe for those women and appalled all of us." - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on his deputy's affair

"I believe they were in many instances inept and most definitely in many instances unnecessary." - Joyce fires back at the prime minister's comments and public dressing down

"When she worked in my office, she was not my partner. When she worked in Matt Canavan's office, she was not my partner. And Damian Drum was not a minister." - Joyce, on accusations he breached the ministerial code of conduct, which says frontbenchers cannot employ close relatives or partners or get them work in other ministerial offices without the prime minister's approval

"Ministers, regardless of whether they are married or single, must not engage in sexual relations with their staff." - Turnbull changed the ministerial code of conduct to ban ministers from having sex with staff

"The prime minister has a ministerial code of conduct which, if he doesn't uphold, is not worth the paper it's written on." - Labor leader Bill Shorten on fresh accusations Joyce breached ministerial standards with a rent-free stay at a wealthy friend's townhouse for six months

"It's time to move on ... The tide will turn because people will get bored of it." - Joyce insists he will remain leader of the Nationals party during an interview with Fairfax Media

"They're spurious and defamatory. They should have been referred to police if they had substance." - Joyce denies an allegation of sexual harassment involving a West Australian woman in 2011

"I just thought, 'That has to be the straw that breaks the camel's back'." - Joyce, on the sexual harassment claim and his decision to resign

"It's incredibly important that there be a circuit-breaker, not just for the parliament but more importantly a circuit-breaker for Vikki, for my unborn child, my daughters and for (wife) Nat." - Joyce resigns as Nationals leader