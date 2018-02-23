Three nabbed with 700 pills in country NSW

Three men are behind bars after allegedly being busted with 700 ecstasy pills, ice, pot and a gun in the NSW central west.

Officers from strikeforces Woolwash and Atony arrested the men aged 29, 38 and 49 after the commercial quantity of drugs and a weapon was found at six properties in Mudgee.

The 29 and 39-year-old men were charged with weapons and drug offences related to the possession and supply of a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs.

The 49-year-old was charged with receiving stolen property, weapons and drugs offences.

All three men were refused bail to appear before the Mudgee and Dubbo local courts.