Trust in men destroyed: NSW abuse victim

A man has tearfully told a NSW athletics coach who sexually abused him three decades ago "I feel you're still watching me" as he revealed the attacks made him lose trust in all men including his father.

Ernest John Lee, 81, has pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges of sexual assault against a person under the age of 16, dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Lee abused four victims, and impact statements were read at his sentence hearing in the NSW District Court on Friday.

The man who still feels watched said "I lost all respect for all males in authority" after the abuse.

"I did not trust adult males, it ruined my relationship with my father," the man, who can't be named for legal reasons, told the court.

Lee sat quietly as he listened to the statement, which drew tears from other victims and their supporters.

The man told Lee he turned to drugs as a way to "remove the memories". He tried to take his own life on multiple occasions.

"I feel you're still watching me," he said.

The victim said he suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and had not been able to reach his full potential.

Lee was arrested and charged in 2015 after police received information a year earlier, with the man saying he felt guilty about how long he kept the abuse secret.

"I wonder how many people I have let this happen to by not coming forward," he said.

Another victim said the abuse had ruined his relationships with the males in his family - particularly his brother and father.

He had also been unable to show love to his stepson, which lead to his marriage breakdown, but his stepson made him realise that adults should protect children.

"I realise how vulnerable I was," the man said.

Lee's sentence hearing is scheduled to continue on March 8.