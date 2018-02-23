Mehajer found guilty of journo assault

Salim Mehajer was being "hunted" by a predatory media pack before he assaulted a journalist but the Sydney property developer is still responsible for his reckless response, a NSW magistrate has ruled.

Salim Mehajer, 31, guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to reporter Laura Banks.

Mehajer on Friday was found guilty of assaulting Seven Network reporter Laura Banks when he slammed a car door on her arm as he tried to leave a Sydney police station in April 2017.

Magistrate Joanne Keogh found Mehajer, now 31, was reckless to the risk of injury when he closed the car door without checking Banks had moved out of the way.

But the magistrate was also critical of Banks for taking a lead role in the media pack that ridiculed and derided Mehajer as he left the station after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver.

"Mr Mehajer was foolish to engage with Ms Banks but so was Ms Banks foolish to engage with him in the way she did," the magistrate said in Downing Centre Local Court.

Ms Keogh said Banks was a "witness of little credit" whose evidence didn't stand up to scrutiny in cross-examination.

The court previously saw footage of the incident, which showed Mehajer initially trying to flee in a taxi before the driver refused to take him when reporters told the cabbie of his alleged crimes.

Banks and other reporters moved in, attempting to interview him, and when a Porsche pulled up Mehajer invited Banks to "just jump in".

He then slammed the door on her arm. Banks testified that her hand bruised "almost immediately" and her back is still sore.

The magistrate said it appeared from the footage Mehajer was the victim of predatory behaviour by the media and it was as if he was being "hunted by a pack".

Mehajer, in the circumstances, showed some "remarkable forbearance" but he was reckless when he closed his car door and took the risk that Banks had not moved.

She said it was unfortunate the police didn't intervene beforehand but Mehajer was responsible for his own conduct.

Mehajer, who is currently behind bars after being refused bail over another matter, appeared for the decision via video link.