NSW MP's relationship bust-up 'sad': Pyne

The abrupt breakdown of a relationship between a NSW Liberal minister and one of the prime minister's staffers is "very sad", federal Liberal minister Christopher Pyne says.

State Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation Matt Kean has confirmed his two-year relationship with senior adviser Caitlin Keage ended "in such a spectacular fashion" late last year.

The bust-up followed a series of racy text exchanges between Mr Kean and fellow Liberal MP Eleni Petinos, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

"I know the people involved, they're both friends of mine and it's obviously very upsetting for them all to be involved in this story," Mr Pyne told the Nine Network.

"It's got nothing to do with the prime minister's office, but it's obviously a personal matter and very sad."