More arrests over NSW Obeid-linked fires

NSW police investigating two suspicious fires at a reception centre linked to the Obeid family have charged a man for allegedly organising the blaze.

He's the fourth person to be charged after the Bellevue Reception Centre in Bankstown was set alight at the end of December 2016 and again six days later in January 2017.

Two men and a woman are also before the courts in relation to the blaze.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at a home in Greenacre on Thursday and later charged with various offences, including two counts of dishonesty for gain and damaging or destroying property by fire.

The man was refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Friday and police will allege he was paid to organise the fires.

Investigations are continuing, and further arrests are expected.

The reception centre is owned by Redpoc whose directors are Paul Obeid, son of corrupt former NSW minister Eddie Obeid, and a former business partner of the ex-MP, Walhan Wehbe.

Police have released security footage of the incident that shows two men lighting fires.

The first fire was put out relatively quickly on Boxing Day 2016 but left extensive smoke damage while the second blaze, on January 3, caused major damage to the building.