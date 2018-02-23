Woman's body at Syd beach, search for man

A woman's body has been found at a beach in Sydney's east with a search underway for a man who may also be missing.

A passerby found the woman's body, aged in her 40s, at the northern end of Maroubra beach early on Friday morning.

Investigators believe a man may also be missing after they found women's and men's clothing on the beach, police told AAP on Friday.

Police and lifeguards are searching the area, but conditions are hazardous and Maroubra beach remains closed due to dangerous surf conditions.

The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious and she is yet to be formally identified.