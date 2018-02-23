Embrace migrants or fall behind: report

Infrastructure Australia has called on Sydneysiders to embrace growth in the face of continued demands to limit the intake of new residents in the city.

Treasurer Scott Morrison and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott butted heads across the airwaves on Wednesday following Mr Abbott's criticism of the country's annual permanent immigration intake.

Mr Abbott said the country's immigration level had caused infrastructure, employment and housing problems in Australia's major cities.

But Infrastructure Australia's chief executive Philip Davies says Sydney shouldn't turn its back on growth and the economic opportunities the extra 2.6 million people expected to call Sydney home by 2046 will offer.

"If we reject growth and development, we are rejecting the greatest economic opportunity that Australia has faced in a generation," Mr Davies said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Davies warned Sydney risked falling behind other global cities like Singapore and London if it didn't stop the debates about population growth.

"There is no doubt Sydney is experiencing growing pains, but this is not a reason to reject growth," he said.

His call comes as Infrastructure Australia released a new report backing a well-planned city where jobs, homes and the supporting infrastructure are co-ordinated.

"It's not good enough to simply push development and growth on the fringe of the city and away from existing suburbs close to employment centres and public transport connections," Mr Davies said.

The report called on the government to increase investment in timetable free public transport and create well-planned public spaces and employment centres.

In addition, Infrastructure Australia said improved "whole of city planning" was required to ensure infrastructure is delivered to the right places when it is needed.

Mr Davies said Sydney's livability would further suffer without a clear pathway for future growth.

KEY FACTS:

* An additional 2.6 million people will call Sydney home by 2046.

* There will be about 2.5 million more daily journeys on the road network.

* The average number of hours spent on congested roads during the morning peak will more than double.

* There will be about 950,000 additional daily journeys on the public transport network per day.

* Demand for local school facilities will increase by about 70 per cent.