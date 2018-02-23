NSW man to be sentenced for wife's murder

A man is expected to be sentenced in a Sydney court over the murder of his teenage bride more than two decades ago.

Steven Fesus will be sentenced over the murder of his teenage bride more than two decades ago.

Steve Frank Fesus, 47, was previously found guilty by a NSW Supreme Court jury of murdering his wife Jodie at their Shellharbour home in August 1997.

The 18-year-old was found six weeks later buried in a partially uncovered grave at Seven Mile Beach, near Gerroa.

Fesus is scheduled to be sentenced in Sydney on Friday, after three trials and a long wait for Jodie's family.

Despite their suspicions, Fesus was not charged until July 2013.

The jury at his first trial was unable to reach a verdict and the second was aborted over a health issue.