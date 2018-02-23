NSW man to be sentenced for wife's murder

A man is expected to be sentenced in a Sydney court over the murder of his teenage bride more than two decades ago.
Steve Frank Fesus, 47, was previously found guilty by a NSW Supreme Court jury of murdering his wife Jodie at their Shellharbour home in August 1997.
The 18-year-old was found six weeks later buried in a partially uncovered grave at Seven Mile Beach, near Gerroa.
Fesus is scheduled to be sentenced in Sydney on Friday, after three trials and a long wait for Jodie's family.
Despite their suspicions, Fesus was not charged until July 2013.
The jury at his first trial was unable to reach a verdict and the second was aborted over a health issue.