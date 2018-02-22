The life of former bikie boss Mick Hawi

The funeral of former Comanchero boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi brought together the hard men of Sydney's underworld and a family mourning a father with a "beautiful" heart.

Former bikie boss Mick Hawi has been remembered as a man who was "staunch" to the bikie code.

The bikies have lost a once-feared leader who remained "staunch to the code" while Hawi's widow - his childhood sweetheart Carolina Gonzales - lost a man with whom she planned to have more children.

That "desire" for more kids, as it was termed in a Sydney court, could yet be fulfilled after a judge allowed Hawi's sperm to be extracted as his body lay in the morgue.

That sperm has now been frozen for potential future use.

The 37-year-old's own life was violently ended on February 15 when he was gunned down after working out at the Fitness First gym in Rockdale.

Hawi was a man who lived by the bikie code and "never snitched", according to his followers.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, he moved to Australia with his parents, brother and three sisters as a young boy in 1985.

He became national president of the Comancheros at 22 - just four years after joining the club - but it wasn't until the infamous bikie brawl at Sydney Airport in 2009 that his name became more widely known.

Passengers in the terminal froze in fear as dozens of Comancheros took on members of rival club the Hells Angels whose associate, Anthony Zervas, was bludgeoned to death with a bollard.

Witnesses described the all-in brawl as chaotic, wild and uncontrolled. The men were "raging", one said.

The violent escalation became the impetus for NSW Police to establish Strikeforce Raptor to target bikie activity.

Hawi served time in prison for his role in the killing, however, his murder conviction was quashed in 2014.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to at least three and a half years for that offence. He was released in 2015 taking into account time already served.

During his original sentencing, Justice Robert Allan Hulme described Hawi's childhood as "uneventful, if meagre" as he considered the bikie's background.

Hawi left high school at 16 to attend TAFE and took an apprenticeship with his father's spray painting business for several years before buying a car detailing business.

A refrigerated transport company Hawi set up in 2007 was "by all accounts a successful business" that also employed his father. The venture shut down when he was arrested over the airport brawl.

Hawi married his high school girlfriend, Ms Gonzales, in 2002 and the couple had two sons.

Ms Gonzales offered a prayer for God to grant the "love of (her) life" entry to the "highest levels of heaven" before his funeral.

"Only I, his close friends and family know how truly beautiful his heart was," she wrote on Facebook.

Justice Hulme said Hawi did not have a history of drug or alcohol abuse and appeared to have led a "settled" life characterised by self-employment and involvement with his family.

"He has earned the reputation of a man committed to his family and supportive of his friends,' the judge said.

While Hawi did not accept responsibility for Zervas's death he did exhibit "some regret", the court noted.

The Motorcycle Clubs Australia Facebook page described him as a man who lived by the club's principles and "never strayed" from the bikie code.

"He never snitched on a friend or brother even if he must take the fall," the group said in a post.

Hawi's criminal history was somewhat brief considering his status, and included a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm as a minor plus convictions for a number of driving offences.

He had also been fined for using offensive language and possessing a restricted substance.

There were reports Hawi may have had a bounty on his head when he was shot. It was said there was bad blood between him and current Comanchero leader Mark Buddle.

Hawi was remembered at a ceremony at Arncliffe's Al-Zahra mosque on February 22 exactly a week after he was killed. But there was an absence of club patches and colours.

Many mourners wore black T-shirts with Hawi's photograph printed on the back along with his date of birth and death.

An atmosphere of tension hung over the mosque as plain clothes police quietly photographed the heavily tattooed men connected to Sydney's underworld who had come to pay their respects.

After lunchtime prayers they made their way alongside Hawi's grieving family to Rookwood Cemetery where the ex-bikie boss was buried.