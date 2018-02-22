Woman charged over fatal breast augmentation surgery gets bail

News

Margaret Scheikowski
AAP /

A second woman accused of manslaughter over a fatal breast enlargement operationhas been granted bail, while the cause of the Sydney beauty salon owner's death remains a mystery.

Jia Shao, a doctor in China with no Australian qualifications, and Yueqiong Fu, a graduate nurse and salon worker, are charged with the manslaughter of 35-year-old Jean Huang.

Ms Huang went into cardiac arrest while undergoing the operation at her Chippendale business on August 30, 2017.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice Natalie Adams granted Shao, 34, bail while noting there was "something vaguely artificial" in assessing her flight risk.

Jia Shao has been granted bail. Source: 7 News

Fu, 29, was previously granted bail but is now in custody at the Villawood Immigration Detention Centre, where Shao will inevitably be sent after her jail release.

The lawyer for Fu, who did cosmetic work at the clinic and had recently graduated with a Sydney nursing degree, has previously argued she just did what she was told by Shao.

In opposing bail for Shao, the prosecutor said she was the person running the procedure in terms of what was happening to Ms Huang and the "buck effectively stops with her".

Ms Huang had sat up in the middle of the operation and said: "I can still feel pain, put on another bag of Tramadol" (a painkiller), he said.

A woman died in the middle of an operation at this Chippendale business. Source: 7 News

On the available material, there were at least four possible causes of death, the judge said.

It could have involved the analgesics given to Ms Huang "who had indicated she did not have a good tolerance of pain and insisted on more analgesics".

Death could also have been caused by the local anaesthetic; by the infills themselves which were inserted in her breasts; or as a result of other medication taken prior to the procedure based on the fact she vomited some white tablets before her death.

Shao's barrister, Peter Skinner, said there was evidence Ms Huang used sleeping tablets.

He also said Shao's husband in China could provide $20,000 cash as surety.

Jean Huang, 35, went into arrest after a botched breast enhancement procedure. Source: 7 News

Shao had just arrived in Australia on a 457 visa, and although she was not qualified as a medical practitioner in Australia, had apparently performed the breast procedure many times in China, the judge said.

"One of the complicating features of this case is that there is still no autopsy report indicating what the cause of death was and a report is not anticipated for many months."

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but due to the multi-factorial issues that could have contributed to death, a neurology expert had been consulted to assess certain brain samples.

The women are due back in court on May 31.

Ms Huang. Source: 7 News

