Man fined for dumping asbestos in NSW

A man has copped a $7500 fine for dumping a load of waste mixed with asbestos next to a water plant in regional NSW.

The man from Perthville was fined after he was caught on CCTV off-loading the asbestos outside the Bathurst Water Filtration Plant in September 2017.

NSW Environment Protection Agency spokesman Sandie Jones said the cost of disposing of the asbestos legally at Bathurst landfill would have been about $35.

Instead, the illegal dumping cost tax-payers more than $4000 for the Bathurst Regional Council to employ a licensed asbestos contractor to help safely clean up the site.

"In the age of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras and cameras on mobile phones, the chances of a witness observing waste dumpers are ever increasing," Ms Jones said in a statement on Thursday.

Bathurst Mayor Graham Hanger said the council will be seeking to recover the costs of the clean up from those who dumped the waste.

Lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis can result from an individual breathing in the fibres if they become airborne, according to Safe Work Australia.