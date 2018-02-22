British bomb found in Sydney Harbour

WWII BOMB DISCOVERED BY TWO DIVERS IN SYDNEY HARBOUR:

WHO FOUND IT?

Dive instructor Tony Strazzari and his friend Paul Szerenga stumbled upon the bomb at Jones Bay, Pyrmont, on Wednesday.

WHAT TYPE OF BOMB?

The ADF identified it as a three-inch British Stokes Mortar, invented in WWI and varied several times before being used extensively by Australian units during WWII.

WHERE WAS IT MADE?

The three-inch mortar bomb was produced in large quantities in various Australian factories and many were dumped in the sea.

WAS IT DANGEROUS?

Both the NSW Police and ADF assessed the bomb and established it wasn't a risk to public safety. However, the ADF also said it is the most common bomb found by civilians and has caused a number of fatalities over the years.

WHY WAS IT AT JONES BAY?

Part of the Jones Bay Wharf, which was completed in 1919, was one of the staging points for Australian troops leaving for combat in WWII, according to The Wharf Company that deals exclusively with property in the area.

WHAT HAPPENED TO IT?

The bomb was taken by the ADF's Regional Explosive Ordnance Services and disposed of at a defence range.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I FIND ONE?

Defence urges anyone who finds a suspicious item that may be an unexploded bomb not to touch or disturb it and contact police, who will arrange for military experts to dispose of it.

Source: Australian Defence Force