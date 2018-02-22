Accused called murder victim 'stuck up'

A Sydney restaurateur denied making death threats to his brother-in-law who was murdered, but did describe him as a "very stuck-up person", a jury has heard.

Mark Caleo, 55, has pleaded not guilty to soliciting the murder of his brother-in-law, Michael Chye, who was shot in the head at close range as he drove into his Woollahra home in Sydney's eastern suburbs in October 1989.

Caleo has also pleaded not guilty to soliciting the murder of his wife - Dr Chye's sister Rita Caleo - who was stabbed 23 times in her Double Bay townhouse in the city's eastern suburbs in August 1990.

That hit was allegedly carried out by Alani Afu, 50, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Caleo.

The Crown has alleged Caleo felt he was being ripped off by the siblings.

In a police interview shortly after Dr Chye's death, Caleo denied ever making death threats to his brother-in-law.

"Definitely not, never ever," Caleo told a detective according to a transcript read by prosecutor Margaret Cunneen in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday.

"I have always been of the opinion that he was a bigger fish than me.

"You're dealing with someone very dramatic ... a very stuck-up person."

Caleo said negotiations over a property Dr Chye was selling to the Caleos were "always calm and level-headed" despite changes to the value and a friend of Dr Chye's claiming to have legal rights to the property.

That friend was "very angry" at Dr Chye and gave him "a hell of a time" over the property, Caleo added.

He also told police during the interview that he was not a violent person.

Th trial is continuing.