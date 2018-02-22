Mehajer electoral fraud case back in court

Controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer says prosecutors have reverted to "age-old stereotypes" by suggesting he was the co-ordinator of an alleged electoral fraud plot with his younger sister.

Salim Mehajer is fighting more than 100 charges over his 2012 election to a Sydney council (file).

Mehajer is fighting more than 100 charges relating to the 2012 election that saw him become a member of Auburn City Council.

Magistrate Beverley Schurr on Thursday heard final submissions following a hearing held in 2017.

Mehajer, 31, allegedly tried to influence the election - in which he and his sister Fatima Mehajer were both candidates - by submitting enrolment forms that gave false addresses in the Auburn area.

Fatima Mehajer, now 28, was also prosecuted and previously pleaded guilty to 77 charges of giving false or misleading information.

Commonwealth prosecutor Jeremy Rapke QC on Thursday said Salim Mehajer's desperation permeated the final written defence submissions which largely didn't address the evidence against him.

Mr Rapke said the prosecution was excoriated in the submissions for reverting to "age-old stereotypes not consistent with this age" by alleging text messages between Mehajer and his sister identified him as the co-ordinator of the operation.

The prosecutor suggested that no one familiar with all the evidence could conclude otherwise.

Nonetheless, he said Mehajer was accused of acting as part of a criminal enterprise with his sister and it wasn't essential to determine if he was the protagonist to return a guilty verdict.

A notion was also floated in the defence submissions that someone else could be responsible for forging documents and sending them to the Australian Electoral Commission, Mr Rapke said.

But there was a large body of evidence pointing to Mehajer being the perpetrator.

Defence lawyer Brett Galloway, who last month withdrew from another of Mehajer's matters citing an "ethical dilemma", made no oral submissions in court and said they would rely on their written submissions.

The magistrate has reserved her decision until April 11 at Central Local Court.

Mehajer, who's currently behind bars, has several scheduled court appearances in the meantime including a judgment on Friday over his alleged assault of a female television reporter and a NSW Supreme Court bail application in March.