Finks bikie surrenders to NSW police

A high-ranking Finks bikie is in police custody after allegedly fleeing from police when he was pulled over in a car in the NSW Hunter region.

The 32-year-old handed himself in to officers at Maitland Police Station on Wednesday.

It's alleged the accused acted aggressively towards officers from Strike Force Raptor during a vehicle stop on Monday, and subsequently fled when they tried to arrest him.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Maitland Local Court on Thursday on a range of charges including assault and resisting arrest.