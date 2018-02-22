Bikie's widow allowed to extract his sperm

The widow of slain bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi has been allowed to extract sperm from his body but she'll have to return to court if she wants to use it to have another child.

Carolina Gonzales made an urgent application in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday evening for a "posthumous sperm retrieval", which was authorised by a judge who'd been told the procedure had to be done within 36 hours of death to be successful.

Hawi, 37, had died some 24 hours earlier after being gunned down outside a gym in Rockdale in Sydney's south after midday on Thursday.

Justice Peter Johnson, in a judgment made public on Wednesday afternoon, said Ms Gonzales "desired, and still desires, to have a child from the deceased in the near future".

Hawi married his high school girlfriend in 2002. They have two sons together.

A urologist was authorised to perform the extraction in the presence of police to ensure their murder investigation wasn't compromised.

NSW Police and the state coroner didn't oppose the sperm being retrieved.

It was taken to an appropriate storage facility, according to Justice Johnson, where it will be held "pending a future application to the Supreme Court for the use of the sample".

Hawi is being farewelled by family and friends on Thursday.

His body will be taken from Arncliffe's Al-Zahra mosque after prayers to be buried at Rookwood cemetery in the afternoon.

Ms Gonzales offered a prayer for God to grant the "love of (her) life" entry to the "highest levels of heaven" before his funeral.

"Only I, his close friends and family know how truly beautiful his heart was," she wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Police are still hunting for Hawi's killers.

Today's top videos