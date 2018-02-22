More charges for P-plater in priest death

News

AAP /

The P-plate driver who is charged with the death of an 80-year-old priest as he took a stroll in Sydney's south-west last month has been slapped with extra charges.

The 18-year-old man's car left the road, mounted the footpath and hit Catholic priest Peter Neville while he was on an afternoon stroll in Cecil Hills on January 28, police said.

The teen was charged on Wednesday with exceeding the speed limit by 45 km/h, after initially being charged with dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death, police said on Thursday.

The driver was bailed and will reappear at Campbelltown Local Court on April 11.

