Man critical after three-car Sydney smash

A 45-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being trapped in his car following a serious three-car collision in western Sydney.

The man was rushed to Westmead Hospital with suspected head and leg injuries after being freed from the wreckage by paramedics at about 5.30am on Thursday.

A second driver was taken to Blacktown Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing, while the third driver was uninjured, police said.

The accident has closed southbound lanes of Reservoir Road at Prospect while officers investigate, and motorists are being warned of delays.