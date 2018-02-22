Two Sydney men accused of indecent acts

Two men have been arrested for performing acts of indecency in front of Sydney schoolgirls.

Both men are due to face court after being charged over the unrelated incidents in North Parramatta and Campbelltown in the past week.

A 27-year-old man is alleged to have exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl as he exited a train in Campbelltown.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old man is alleged to have performed indecent gestures and acts in front of a 17-year-old schoolgirl and a 45-year-old woman on separate occasions at North Parramatta.

The man allegedly drove his silver car slowly behind the pair before approaching them and performing the acts and gestures.

The woman got the car's details and contacted police.

The man was later arrested and charged. He was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

The other man was granted conditional bail to appear before Campbelltown Local Court on March 19.