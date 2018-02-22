ARIA flasher Callinan put on bond

Musician Kirin J Callinan's decision to flash photographers on the ARIA red carpet will haunt him for another 12 months after a Sydney magistrate handed him a good behaviour bond.

Callinan, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful and obscene exposure in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, following his antics on the red carpet at Star casino in November 2017.

In placing him on a 12-month good behaviour bond, deputy chief magistrate Chris O'Brien accepted Callinan had suffered financially as a result of subsequently being dumped from the Laneway Festival.

Callinan donned a grey suit - as opposed to the red tartan kilt and cowboy boots he wore at the ARIAs - to attend court, where he was supported by his manager Todd Wagstaff.

He declined to speak to reporters as he left court.