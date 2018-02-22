Family to farewell Sydney bikie boss Hawi

The family and friends of Mick Hawi will grieve the murdered former bikie leader with a "beautiful" heart in a South Sydney mosque ahead of his burial at Rookwood Cemetery.

Born in Beirut in Lebanon, Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi moved to Australia with his parents, brother and three sisters as a young boy in 1985.

As national president of the Comanchero motorcycle club, Hawi was imprisoned over the bashing death of Hell's Angels associate Anthony Zervas in a wild brawl at Sydney Airport in 2009.

He was released in 2015 but shot dead by masked hitmen outside a Rockdale gym last week.

His body will be taken from Arncliffe's Al-Zahra mosque after prayers to be buried at Rookwood cemetery on Thursday afternoon.

Hawi's grieving widow, Carolina Gonzalez, offered a prayer for God to grant the "love of (her) life" entry to the "highest levels of heaven".

"Only I, his close friends and family know how truly beautiful his heart was," she wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Police are still hunting his killers.