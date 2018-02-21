Ex-soldier jailed for 1996 sexual assault

A former soldier "turned into a devil" when he viciously assaulted a teenager before attempting to rape her and left her unconscious outside a nightclub in 1996, a Sydney court has heard.

Judge James Bennett sentenced John Clayton Sims, 46, to at least 10 years in prison for the attack outside Parramatta Leagues Club which left the 19-year-old with "horrific injuries".

In the Parramatta District Court on Wednesday, Judge Bennett said Sims, 24 at the time, admitted he became aroused after knocking her out but ejaculated before he could rape her.

The victim - who cannot be named - spent several weeks in hospital recovering from multiple facial fractures.

Judge Bennett said she suffered "horrific injuries" and a psychological report said it was highly likely she had PTSD.

"She has lived with the fear she might one day meet her attacker," the judge said.

In her victim impact statement, she said she lost her sense of confidence and was scared to travel by herself on public transport.

"As difficult as this is, I wanted to remind you I am real. I could be your sister, your mother, your friend," she said.

"What I experienced was real and it was torture."

Sims, a member of the infantry division in the army from 1989 to 1997, pleaded guilty last year to aggravated sexual assault, maliciously inflict grievous bodily harm and committing an act of indecency.

"I turned into a devil or something," he said during a police interview.

The court heard the victim was out with a friend in March 1996, at Kicks nightclub inside Parramatta Leagues Club when Sims approached her.

Sometime later the pair went outside, where Sims attacked her.

After the assault, he dragged her body down an embankment and she was found by police some hours later.

"His treatment of this young woman was appalling," Judge Bennett said.

"It was a vicious attack with the victim left in circumstances where she might not have been found."

Judge Bennett told the court Sims was jailed in the Northern Territory for six months in 2009 for unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl in January 1997.

After his release, Sims moved to South Australia, and claimed to have "found God".

Letters were read in court on Wednesday from several Lutheran pastors and friends attesting to his good character.

But in 2014 he returned to NSW briefly to try and find out if police were looking for him, Judge Bennett said.

His suspicious behaviour raised alarms with police, who had his DNA in their database because of his 1997 sexual assault.

Judge Bennett sentenced Sims to a maximum of 15 years in prison with 10 years non-parole.

With time served he will be eligible for parole in May 2026.