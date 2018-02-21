Yachtie, 65, missing off NSW north coast

A search is set to resume for a 65-year-old yachtie believed to be missing in dangerous conditions after his vessel was found adrift off the NSW north coast.

Keith Jones' yacht, the Wayfarer, was found adrift near the Clarence River at Yamba on Tuesday afternoon.

An aerial and sea search for Mr Jones, who is believed to have left Harvey Bay in Queensland a week ago, began after he was reported missing on Monday.

Police and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority were unable to deploy boats in rough seas, while two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft failed to spot the man before the aerial search was suspended.

The batteries aboard the Wayfarer were completely dead when it was found, worried family members wrote on Facebook.

"We are hoping he is ashore somewhere," his sister-in-law said.

"It is not looking good at present," she added, pointing to the large swells which have battered Australia's east coast for the last week.

Mr Jones reportedly suffers health issues and may not have his medication with him.