Search suspended after swimmer swept away

The search for a 22-year-old man who was swept out to sea off a NSW mid north coast beach on the weekend has been suspended.

Police say while the co-ordinated search for Queenslander Daniel Price has been called off they'll continue patrolling the beach in the hope of recovering his body.

Mr Price was caught in a rip while swimming with a group at Nambucca's Valla Beach on Saturday evening.

The likelihood of him surviving until now is "minimal" due to the weather and time that's passed, NSW police said on Wednesday.

"We are not going to put anyone else's life in danger," a spokeswoman told AAP.

The tail-end of tropical cyclone Gita is sending strong waves up to four metres crashing into the NSW coastline.

Lifesavers rescued about 150 people from the large swells and hazardous surf during the weekend.

His family has been notified of the search being suspended and has requested privacy.