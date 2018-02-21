News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Search suspended after swimmer swept away

AAP /

The search for a 22-year-old man who was swept out to sea off a NSW mid north coast beach on the weekend has been suspended.

Police say while the co-ordinated search for Queenslander Daniel Price has been called off they'll continue patrolling the beach in the hope of recovering his body.

Mr Price was caught in a rip while swimming with a group at Nambucca's Valla Beach on Saturday evening.

The likelihood of him surviving until now is "minimal" due to the weather and time that's passed, NSW police said on Wednesday.

"We are not going to put anyone else's life in danger," a spokeswoman told AAP.

The tail-end of tropical cyclone Gita is sending strong waves up to four metres crashing into the NSW coastline.

Lifesavers rescued about 150 people from the large swells and hazardous surf during the weekend.

His family has been notified of the search being suspended and has requested privacy.

Back To Top