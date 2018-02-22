'Mischievous' ARIA flasher put on bond

A Sydney magistrate has labelled Kirin J Callinan's decision to flash photographers on the ARIA red carpet "mischievous" when handing him a 12-month good behaviour bond but sparing the musician a criminal conviction.

Kirin J Callinan has pleaded guilty for exposing himself on the ARIA red carpet (file).

Callinan, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful and obscene exposure in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, following his antics on the red carpet at Star casino in November 2017.

In placing him on a 12-month good behaviour bond, deputy chief magistrate Chris O'Brien accepted Callinan had suffered financially as a result of subsequently being dumped from the Laneway Festival.

"It is still not clear to me why you did it," he told Callinan.

"It seems to me you have suffered some reputational damage."

Callinan donned a grey suit - as opposed to the red tartan kilt and cowboy boots he wore at the ARIAs - to attend court, where he was supported by his manager Todd Wagstaff.

His lawyer, Christian Hearn, said the musician was known for challenging stereotypes with humour and satire but insisted there was no "premeditation at all" involved in November's stunt.

Callinan was told by his manager to "conduct himself in a humble way" at the music industry awards but his choice of dress sparked the interest of photographers, the lawyer said.

"Some amongst the media group ... suggested he 'flip his kilt', so he did," Mr Hearn said.

"He did it as an error of judgment, he did it in a jovial mood. He did not do it to shock anybody."

Mr Hearn said as well as being dumped from the Laneway Festival this year, the singer had lost an opportunity with Amazon and the chance to travel to Russia to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

The magistrate noted a character reference had been provided by prominent musician Neil Finn, who said Callinan had a penchant for "mischievousness and exhibitionism".

"I am satisfied it was a mischievous manner. You were egged on, I accept that," Mr O'Brien said.

Callinan declined to speak to reporters as he left court.