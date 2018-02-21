Hundreds remember rugby great Shehadie

Three former prime ministers were among a long list of dignitaries who gathered in Sydney to remember rugby great Sir Nicholas Shehadie as someone always destined to be "a giant of a man".

John Howard, Paul Keating and Bob Hawke were among hundreds who descended on St James' Church on a wet Wednesday morning for a service that spilt out onto King Street.

Also in attendance at the state funeral was Wallabies coach Michael Cheika as well as governors-general past and present.

An impressive rollcall of former NSW premiers of all political persuasions included Mike Baird, Kristina Keneally, Nick Greiner, John Fahey, Morris Iemma, Barry O'Farrell and Barrie Unsworth as well as current Premier Gladys Berejikilian.

Defence Minister Marise Payne represented Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who is overseas.

The former Wallabies captain, former Sydney lord mayor and husband of former NSW governor Dame Marie Bashir was remembered as a loving father and husband after he died last week, aged 92.

His son Michael said his father was a giant in stature and character.

"Congratulations Ms Shehadie, you've just delivered a baby elephant," a doctor quipped to the former Sydney lord mayor's mother upon his birth at 6.4kg in 1925, Michael told the crowd.

He said his father treated everyone he met with respect no matter their position.

"Our father was a man of great humility, 'call me Nick' was his mantra, he always taught us that humility is your greatest virtue," Michael said.

A boy who grew up in Redfern during the depression, Sir Nicholas never took himself or his position too seriously.

"My sister Alex asked him at the time 'what do you get for being a knight,' and I remember Dad looking at her with the straightest of faces, 'the Queen will send me a suit of armour, a sword and a horse'."

On the sports field, Sir Nicholas started his career as a lock with Randwick and then NSW, before shifting to the front row where he was lauded as one of the world's best.

Playing in the years of long tours, he earned 114 caps for the Wallabies between 1947-58, which included 30 Tests - a record at the time.

Following his retirement, Sir Nicholas moved into the administration of the game and became president of the then Australian Rugby Union in 1980.

He drove the creation of the first Rugby World Cup played in 1987, despite initial resistance from the Northern Hemisphere ranks within the IRB and was appointed joint chairman on the inaugural Rugby World Cup committee.

"Dad your life was well lived and all our lives are richer for it," Michael told the congregation.