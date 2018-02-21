Family gathers to mourn "beautiful" Hawi

Family and friends of slain bikie boss Mick Hawi will gather at a Sydney mosque to pray for the once infamous man they say had a "beautiful" heart before laying him to rest after a week of grief.

His unidentified killers remain on the run amid warnings, from police and Hawi's associates alike, that they will be unmasked.

Hawi's grieving widow, Carolina Gonzalez, offered a prayer for God to grant the "love of (her) life" entry to the "highest levels of heaven".

"Only I, his close friends and family know how truly beautiful his heart was," she wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The convicted killer will be taken from the Arncliffe mosque after prayers to be buried at Rookwood cemetery on Thursday afternoon.

Born in Beirut in Lebanon, Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi moved to Australia with his parents, brother and three sisters as a young boy in 1985.

As national president of the Comanchero motorcycle club, Hawi was imprisoned over the bashing death of Hell's Angels associate Anthony Zervas in a wild brawl at Sydney Airport in 2009.

Since his release in 2015, he laid low in south Sydney.

But Hawi's suburban life came to an end last Thursday when he was shot multiple times while he sat in his luxury Mercedes 4WD outside Rockdale's Fitness First.

He died in St George Hospital that night, aged 37.

A large-scale police investigation and manhunt for the two gunmen were immediately launched in a bid to pre-empt any retaliation attacks.

A family friend urged people to put the headlines and comments about Hawi's chequered past aside and pray for the family he leaves behind.

"He was a husband, father, son, brother, friend and respected by many," she wrote on Facebook following his death.

Another woman close to the Hawi family said she was ashamed to be part of the society which had produced the "fake gangsters" who had pulled the trigger.

"Time reveals all, and those who done this to you, will be exposed," she wrote on Facebook next to a picture of Hawi, posing with a young child.

"Regardless of whether they covered their tracks well or not."

Hundreds of people, all wearing black, packed into a Hawi family home and spilled onto the street for Islamic services through the week, videos posted online show.

A woman in black, clutching a framed picture of Hawi, is shown being comforted while in the throes of grief.

NSW Police said "arrangements have been made to ensure there are minimal traffic disruptions to local residents" at Hawi's Arncliffe funeral.