Elderly man drowns in north Sydney surf

An elderly man has died after being found unconscious in a rock pool in Sydney's beachside suburb of Collaroy.

The man, aged in his 70s, was found unconscious in a rock pool at Collaroy Beach just before 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Members of the public performed CPR before surf lifesavers, paramedics and police arrived but the man died at the scene.

Officers are investigating but initial inquiries suggest no suspicious circumstances, NSW Police said in a statement.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.