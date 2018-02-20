News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman charged over Sydney lawyer's murder (clone 39583869)
Woman charged over Bankstown shooting of lawyer Ho Ledinh

Elderly man drowns in north Sydney surf

Perry Duffin
AAP /

An elderly man has died after being found unconscious in a rock pool in Sydney's beachside suburb of Collaroy.

The man, aged in his 70s, was found unconscious in a rock pool at Collaroy Beach just before 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Members of the public performed CPR before surf lifesavers, paramedics and police arrived but the man died at the scene.

Officers are investigating but initial inquiries suggest no suspicious circumstances, NSW Police said in a statement.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Back To Top