Teen critical after hit by car in Sydney

A teenage girl has been critically injured after being hit by a car in Sydney's north west.

The 17-year-old girl was struck on Windsor Road in Baulkham Hills about 4.35pm on Tuesday, NSW Police said in a statement.

She received critical injuries and was unconscious but breathing when paramedics arrived.

She was airlifted by the Careflight rescue helicopter to Westmead Children's Hospital.

"Paramedics have tried their utmost to help this girl," NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell said in a statement.

"We've done absolutely everything we can."

The driver of the Toyota Hilux, who was uninjured, was taken to Westmead Hospital for blood and urine tests.

Traffic is extensively delayed in the area and police are investigating.