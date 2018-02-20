Elderly man hit by ute in Sydney dies

An elderly man has died after he was hit by a ute while crossing a road in Sydney's south.

The man, aged in his 80s, was struck by the Holden ute while crossing General Holmes Drive in Brighton Le Sands at about 3.25pm on Tuesday, NSW Police said in a statement.

Emergency services were unable to revive the man and he died at the scene.

The driver of the ute was uninjured and taken to St George Hospital for blood and urine tests.

Police have established a crime scene which will be examined by forensic specialists and traffic diversions are in place.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.