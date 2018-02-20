Rush allegedly followed actor to toilet

A co-star whom Geoffrey Rush is accused of inappropriately touching during a Sydney theatre production swore at him to leave when he followed her into the female toilet at an after party, it's been alleged.

Eryn Jean Norvill played the role of Cordelia in a Sydney Theatre Company 2015 production of King Lear alongside Rush, who played the title role and her father.

Rush has been accused of touching her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable on five separate occasions during the final week of the production, in a scene where he carried her as she simulated a lifeless body.

The accusations are contained in a defence document filed on behalf of the Daily Telegraph journalist Jonathon Moran and publisher Nationwide News, as Rush sues for defamation over several articles alleging "inappropriate behaviour" during the production.

The defence document had been suppressed but was made publicly available on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old Oscar winner strongly denies the accusations and his barrister, Richard McHugh SC, told the Federal Court on Monday they were vague and "opaque".

But the Telegraph in its defence will seek to prove it substantially true that Rush engaged in scandalously inappropriate behaviour, and his conduct was so serious that the theatre company would not work with him again.

The defence document alleges Norvill was visibly upset and told Rush to stop after the first instance of on-stage touching, which was not scripted, directed or necessary for the performance.

Rush is also accused of following his co-star into the women's toilet and standing outside her cubicle until she told him to "f*** off" at a party to celebrate the end of the production.

The defence denies that the Telegraph articles made Rush out to be a pervert and a sexual predator, and previously told the court they made no allegations of a sexual nature.

Mr McHugh in court on Monday asked what was inappropriate about Rush's behaviour if it wasn't sexual, as he argued an application to have all of the Telegraph's truth defence and part of its qualified privilege defence struck out.

The barrister said parts of the defence lacked specificity and still didn't detail Rush's alleged inappropriate behaviour, including how his manner of touching changed in the scene during the final week of the production.

He said Rush denied having a conversation with Norvill when she told him to stop.

A Fairfax Media article referenced by the defence, in which Rush referred to himself as having a "stage-door Johnny crush" on Norvill, was obviously given in jest, Mr McHugh said.

"It's clearly a light-hearted promotional episode two days before the production runs," he said.

Justice Wigney has reserved his decision on the strike out application by Rush's legal team and on an application by the defence to subpoena the Sydney Theatre Company.