ACCC appeals cartel case against Cussons

Australia's consumer watchdog is appealing a decision by the Federal Court to dismiss allegations of cartel behaviour against laundry detergent manufacturer Cussons.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission launched legal action against the company - alongside Colgate, a former Colgate executive and Woolworths - in 2013.

It alleged Cussons arranged with Colgate and Unilever to cease supplying standard concentrate laundry detergents in early 2009 and instead supply ultra-concentrated products only. The later is cheaper to produce, store and transport.

It also claimed Cussons, whose brands include Radiant and Duo, reached an understanding with the other manufacturers that substantially lessened competition.

Colgate was ordered to pay a total of $18 million in penalties in April 2016, and Woolworths was told to pay $9 million three months later, after both admitted wrongdoing.

Unilever had been granted immunity.

The Federal Court dismissed the case against Cussons in December 2017 finding there was insufficient evidence.

But the ACCC lodged an appeal in Sydney late on Monday.

"We believe there was sufficient evidence for the court to find that Cussons had entered into an understanding," chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

"This appeal allows the full Federal Court to consider whether the trial judge should have inferred an understanding involving Cussons based on the uncontested evidence in this case."

Cussons said it intends to "vigorously defend" the appeal.

"PZ Cussons has not acted unlawfully and allegations made by the ACCC are wholly unsupported," it said in a statement on Tuesday.