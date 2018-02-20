News

Man charged over Woolloomooloo stabbing

AAP /

A man has been charged over the stabbing of another man near Sydney's Kings Cross at the weekend.

An 18-year-old man was found with arm and leg injuries in the driveway of a Woolloomooloo home about 11.45pm on Sunday, and remains in St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at a unit in inner-city Ultimo on Monday afternoon and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Central Local Court on Tuesday.

