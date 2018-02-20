Governments vow to stop elder abuse

A one-stop shop for older Australians facing abuse or pressure from family, friends or carers could be a while away, the federal government concedes.

But it's promising some changes "very quickly" after agreeing with the states to develop a national plan to address the issue.

A draft is expected by the end of 2018 following a government-funded study of how widespread the problem is in Australia.

Attorney-General Christian Porter has made stamping out the physical, emotional or financial abuse of the elderly a priority in his new portfolio as Australia's ageing population grows rapidly.

"Like most Australians in my vintage, my parents are getting up there over 80 and I've heard stories in our wider circles of incidences," he told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

"We know older Australians come under pressure from family or friends with respect to power of attorney, or to deal with a property or house or bank account in a certain way and we have to get on top of that issue very very quickly."

Financial abuse will be a key focus, with advocacy groups estimating it represents about 40 per cent of cases.

The Australian Bankers' Association wants the government to consider having a special body to which financial workers can report suspected abuse - even if a customer doesn't want to make a complaint to police.

Chief executive Anna Bligh also backs the idea of a national register of powers of attorney and more consistent rules.

"There are far too many heartbreaking stories of elderly, vulnerable Australians who have been financially exploited by family members or close friends," she said.

Mr Porter said some minor fixes could be achieved before the plan is finalised, but bringing together the wide range of agencies, trustees and advocacy networks was a longer-term project.

"A system where someone in a family or an older Australian knows exactly where to go when they're feeling or facing a problem I think will take a little bit longer," he said.

"But there are, no doubt, some things that we'll be able to do quickly."

Labor says it is willing to work with all levels of government to develop a national plan.

Overseas studies have shown elder abuse affects between two and 12 per cent of older men and women.

The Turnbull government will fund a study on the prevalence of elder abuse to inform the national strategy.

"There are a lot of people doing a lot of work around Australia but without a strategic framework or a national plan it means that sometimes there are duplications, and there are sometimes gaps, and people fall through those gaps," Seniors Rights Service chief executive Russell Westacott told ABC radio.