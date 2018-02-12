News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Russian woman charged over P&O cruise ship 'glass bottle attack'

Yahoo and Agencies /

A Russian woman has been charged over a violent brawl on a cruise ship off Sydney allegedly sparked during an argument about a queue for the toilets.

0301_1800_wa_attack
1:33

Thief bashes worker repeatedly in the face with a bottle
0302_1800_ADL-Arson
1:36

Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
0302_1600_nat_arson
0:39

38-year-old man charged over arson spree
0228_1800_MEL-CowardPunch2
1:41

Brave trio leap to aid of coward-punch victim
0225_1800_syd_brawl
1:45

Wild brawl on King Street Wharf
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
0223_1800_SYD-BabyDaughter
1:48

Father's alleged attack on baby daughter
0223_1800_SYD-MotherKilled
0:20

Woman killed in driveway while trying to stop car thief
0307_0500_nat_suicide
0:29

60 people killed in Baghdad suicide bombing attack
U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
1:01

U.S. takes "full responsibility" for Manchester intelligence leaks - Tillerson
Cruise ship passenger in voluntary isolation
1:22

Cruise ship passenger in voluntary isolation
1117_1800_PER-Lightning
3:01

Man in induced coma after lightning strike
 

The 37-year-old woman allegedly struck a 21-year-old man with an empty wine bottle on the P&O ship Pacific Explorer about 1am on Sunday.

A man's head was cut during a fight between several men, including the woman's husband, police said.

A Russian national has been charged in relation to a violent brawl on board P&O cruise ship, Pacific Explorer, off Sydney. Source: 7 News

Six men, including the injured man, and the woman were removed from the ship at Bradley's Head in Sydney Harbour later in the afternoon.

Witnesses have told 7 News a group of men on a buck's party had been drinking heavily through the night before they came to blows.

Security guards were forced to break up the fight and call in police in Sydney.

P&O was forced to turn the cruise ship around in order to remove a woman and six men.

Passengers on board the three-day cruise spent an extra night on the ship and appeared jovial despite the drama.

The men were subsequently released without charge pending further inquiries, while the Russian national was charged with reckless wounding and affray.

P&O was forced to turned the cruise ship around in order to remove a woman and six men. Source: 7 News

She was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on March 9.

In a statement, P&O Cruises said it requested police to attend the Pacific Explorer “to remove a group of people from the ship as a result of their behaviour on board overnight”.

Those on board the three-day cruise were given an extra night on the P&O Pacific Explorer. Source: Cruise Australia

The group would be banned from any further travel with P&O Cruises, the company said.

“This is in line with our strict policy of zero tolerance of excessive behaviour that affects the safety, comfort and enjoyment of other guests.

“While these occurrences are rare, we have no hesitation in taking strong action.”

Back To Top