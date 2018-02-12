Russian woman charged over P&O cruise ship 'glass bottle attack'

A Russian woman has been charged over a violent brawl on a cruise ship off Sydney allegedly sparked during an argument about a queue for the toilets.

The 37-year-old woman allegedly struck a 21-year-old man with an empty wine bottle on the P&O ship Pacific Explorer about 1am on Sunday.

A man's head was cut during a fight between several men, including the woman's husband, police said.

Six men, including the injured man, and the woman were removed from the ship at Bradley's Head in Sydney Harbour later in the afternoon.

Witnesses have told 7 News a group of men on a buck's party had been drinking heavily through the night before they came to blows.

Security guards were forced to break up the fight and call in police in Sydney.

P&O was forced to turn the cruise ship around in order to remove a woman and six men.

Passengers on board the three-day cruise spent an extra night on the ship and appeared jovial despite the drama.

The men were subsequently released without charge pending further inquiries, while the Russian national was charged with reckless wounding and affray.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on March 9.

In a statement, P&O Cruises said it requested police to attend the Pacific Explorer “to remove a group of people from the ship as a result of their behaviour on board overnight”.

The group would be banned from any further travel with P&O Cruises, the company said.

“This is in line with our strict policy of zero tolerance of excessive behaviour that affects the safety, comfort and enjoyment of other guests.

“While these occurrences are rare, we have no hesitation in taking strong action.”