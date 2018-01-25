Commuter chaos: Passengers left stranded at packed Sydney stations

Sydney commuters are already experiencing chaos around major train stations, as rail industrial action wreaks havoc on the transport network.

By 7.30am on Thursday trains heading into the city were jam-packed, leaving hundreds of commuters unable to board services into the CBD.

With trains operating on a Saturday schedule, services on Thursday have been cut by nearly half, meaning every 15 minutes rather than every eight.

"Elbow to elbow in sweating business shirts and gym bags this humid January morning commute,' Chloe Grabham wrote on Twitter.

"Avoid train transport at all cost, mines no longer got any capacity for anymore customers."

Epping, Strathfield, Chatswood, Parramatta, Blacktown, Hurstville and Central are believed to be among the stations hardest hit on Thursday morning.

Extra bus services are in place, however that is not expected to ease the pain being felt at stations around the city.

It will only get worse on Monday when staff walk off the job all together for 24 hours.

Commuters have been warned to avoid peak hour travel and to stay home if possible.

No trains will run across NSW on Monday and all stations will be closed if the 24-hour strike goes ahead.

Parramatta train station, platform 1 - 7.55am. pic.twitter.com/YFr3KlDHxx — Sean Berry (@Seanberry7news) January 24, 2018

NSW police now acting as station staff around packed trains #SydneyTrains #SydneyTrainstrike We’re now into the worst hour of the peak. pic.twitter.com/sdvzu4dSgu — Sean Berry (@Seanberry7news) January 24, 2018

Sydney: 7.45am - City-bound trains already full by Parramatta - nearly half of passengers turned away. #SydneyTrains #SydneyTrainstrike pic.twitter.com/cdNyEoSieB — Sean Berry (@Seanberry7news) January 24, 2018

Last-ditch effort to stop 24-hour train strike

Meanwhile, the NSW government have made a last-ditch effort to stop the 24-hour rail strike planned for Monday.

The state government late on Wednesday launched legal proceedings in the Fair Work Commission to stop the 24-hour strike scheduled for Monday and an indefinite ban on overtime work.

The application was adjourned until Thursday morning, just as the first disruptions of the overtime ban begin to hit the system.

More than 6100 text messages were sent to union members asking whether a 2.75 per cent pay increase as part of a package that also includes free bus travel and a one-off $1000 payment was good enough.

Workers were required to reply 'yes' to call off the strike, with a non-reply counted as a 'no' vote.

Only 5.93 per cent - about 360 workers - responded in favour of suspending industrial action.

The applications are due to be heard jointly at 8am on Thursday in the Fair Work Commission in Sydney.