NSW premier hopeful as train strike looms

A week out from a planned train strike that could bring Sydney to a halt, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian remains hopeful it can be avoided.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is negotiating with union officials prevent a train strike.

Sydney Train employees are scheduled to stop work for 24 hours on Monday, January 29, after negotiations over work conditions and pay between unions and management broke down last week.

"I know all parties are doing everything they can to prevent the action from going ahead next Monday," Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Monday.

A planned 11am meeting between Sydney Train bosses and the Rail Tram and Bus Union was delayed by a few hours due to a train incident at Richmond Station in the city's north on Monday morning.

More than 9000 Sydney train workers are set to strike as they push for a six per cent pay rise and improved conditions.

The government has been holding firm on a 2.5 per cent wage increase.

Sydney Trains spent the weekend nutting out an offer and was expected to put it forward to the RTBU on Monday, according to the union.

"I know that's (the Richmond train incident) being managed well by all involved, it's time now to engage with the trade unions and get on with the job of concluding this pay dispute," Sydney Trains chief executive Howard Collins told reporters as he walked into Monday's meeting.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance, who last week described the strike as a "silly stunt," met with union officials on Friday in an attempt to come to an agreement.

RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said on Friday he believed Mr Constance was committed to "trying to resolve this mess".

The main issues that remain to be resolved include rostering, job security and working conditions.