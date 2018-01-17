News

Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Woman suffers horrific injuries after minor bingle leads to 'road rage attack'

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies following Boxing Day crash

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital a week after a funeral was held in Sydney for her sister and parents following a horror Boxing Day car crash.

The 29-year-old had been in a critical condition in St George Hospital after being pulled from the wreckage on December 26 the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister Annabelle, who died three days later.

Jessica died in hospital on Wednesday morning, six days after her life support was switched off.

"On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica's passing today at 10.20am," the statement said.



Jessica Falkholt died in Sydney's St George Hospital on Wednesday morning, six days after her life support was switched off.

"The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time."

The 29-year-old found fame on the small screen as Hope Morrison in Home and Away, with the long-running TV soap paving the way for her feature film debut in the forthcoming supernatural thriller Harmony.

The Falkholt's family car was hit by a four-wheel drive near Ulladulla on December 26.

The sisters were rescued before it erupted in flames with the bodies of their parents - Lars and Vivian - inside.

(From left) Lars, Vivian, Annabelle and Jessica Falkholt smile during their Christmas Day celebrations - one day before they were involved in a horrific car crash on the NSW coast. Source: Facebook

Hundreds of friends and family gathered at St Mary's Catholic Church in Sydney's inner west to farewell the trio last Wednesday. Photo: AAP

Hundreds of friends and family gathered at St Mary's Catholic Church in Sydney's inner west to farewell the trio last Wednesday.

The driver of the 4WD, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, also died in the collision.

Home and Away actor James Stewart was among a growing number of friends and fans to pay tribute to the "beautiful and talented soul".








