Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies following Boxing Day crash

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital a week after a funeral was held in Sydney for her sister and parents following a horror Boxing Day car crash.
The 29-year-old had been in a critical condition in St George Hospital after being pulled from the wreckage on December 26 the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister Annabelle, who died three days later.
Jessica died in hospital on Wednesday morning, six days after her life support was switched off.
"On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica's passing today at 10.20am," the statement said.
"The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time."
The 29-year-old found fame on the small screen as Hope Morrison in Home and Away, with the long-running TV soap paving the way for her feature film debut in the forthcoming supernatural thriller Harmony.
The Falkholt's family car was hit by a four-wheel drive near Ulladulla on December 26.
The sisters were rescued before it erupted in flames with the bodies of their parents - Lars and Vivian - inside.
Hundreds of friends and family gathered at St Mary's Catholic Church in Sydney's inner west to farewell the trio last Wednesday.
The driver of the 4WD, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, also died in the collision.
Home and Away actor James Stewart was among a growing number of friends and fans to pay tribute to the "beautiful and talented soul".