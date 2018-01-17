Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt dies following Boxing Day crash

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital a week after a funeral was held in Sydney for her sister and parents following a horror Boxing Day car crash.

The 29-year-old had been in a critical condition in St George Hospital after being pulled from the wreckage on December 26 the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister Annabelle, who died three days later.

Jessica died in hospital on Wednesday morning, six days after her life support was switched off.

"On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica's passing today at 10.20am," the statement said.

We are sad to report that Jessica Falkholt has passed away in St George Hospital at 10:20am today. 7 News extends its condolences to the family and friends of Jessica. #JessicaFalkholt #7News pic.twitter.com/OTGbmx50cl — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) January 17, 2018

"The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time."

The 29-year-old found fame on the small screen as Hope Morrison in Home and Away, with the long-running TV soap paving the way for her feature film debut in the forthcoming supernatural thriller Harmony.

The Falkholt's family car was hit by a four-wheel drive near Ulladulla on December 26.

The sisters were rescued before it erupted in flames with the bodies of their parents - Lars and Vivian - inside.

Hundreds of friends and family gathered at St Mary's Catholic Church in Sydney's inner west to farewell the trio last Wednesday.

The driver of the 4WD, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, also died in the collision.

Home and Away actor James Stewart was among a growing number of friends and fans to pay tribute to the "beautiful and talented soul".

R.I.P Jessica Falkholt. Such a beautiful and talented soul- taken so soon & so tragically. May you now rest in peace alongside Annabelle, Lars and Vivian. Sending my deepest sympathy to the extended Falkholt family & friends 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/euFhJq0OQW — James Stewart (@mrjamesstewart_) January 17, 2018

Jessica Falkholt. Sweetest girl. So full of life. Heart breaks. — Anthony Hayes (@theanthonyhayes) January 11, 2018

Absolutely saddened to hear the death of Jessica Falkholt. She was a rising star on our screens and is a tremendous loss for film and us all. — Ian Tan (@IanZWTan) January 17, 2018