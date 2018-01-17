Actor Jessica Falkholt dies in hospital

Australian actor Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital following a horror Boxing Day car crash that killed every member of the "radiant and inseparable" family.

Home and Away actor Jessica Falkholt has died in hospital following a horror Boxing Day car crash.

The 29-year-old had been in a critical condition in Sydney's St George Hospital after being pulled from the wreckage on December 26 on the NSW South Coast along with her 21-year-old sister Annabelle, who later died.

Jessica's life support was switched off six days ago and she died on Wednesday morning, a week after hundreds of mourners had gathered in Sydney to farewell her parents Lars and Vivian, and her sister.

"On behalf of the family of Jessica Falkholt, St George Hospital has been asked to advise the media and the community of Jessica's passing today at 10.20am," the statement said.

"The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time."

The Falkholt's family car was hit by a four-wheel drive near Ulladulla on December 26. The sisters were rescued before it erupted in flames with the bodies of their parents inside.

Annabelle died in hospital three days later.

The driver of the 4WD, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, was reportedly travelling home from a Nowra methadone clinic. He too died in the collision.

Jessica had reportedly undergone several surgeries, including the removal of a kidney and part of her skull, and had been in a coma.

The 29-year-old found fame on the small screen as Hope Morrison in Home and Away, with the long-running TV soap paving the way for her feature film debut in the forthcoming supernatural thriller Harmony.

The Falkholt family was remembered at St Mary's Catholic church in Concord as being radiant and inseparable.

In an emotional eulogy, Vivian's younger brother Paul Ponticello told the service what a safe driver his brother-in-law was.

"The irony of this tragedy is that Lars was such a careful driver," he told the congregation last Wednesday.

Whenever Mr Ponticello gave directions to Lars he would add extra time for the trip to allow for the "Lars factor".

"(It's) a day that will be difficult to erase from our memory," he said.

Mr Ponticello thanked the members of the public who rescued the siblings.

Their mother Vivian, who was born in Italy before migrating to Australia, found the love of her life when Lars also moved to Sydney after growing up in Sweden, he said.

"Lars and Vivian were both immersed in the girls' lives and appeared to be inseparable. We take comfort in knowing they are together and always will be."

Whitall was a habitual traffic offender with more than 60 convictions to his name, according to The Daily Telegraph.