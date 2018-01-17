NSW wife murdered in Kenya feared husband

Slain Australian mother of two Gabrielle Maina reportedly feared her husband before she was shot dead last year in Kenya.

Ms Maina, a 40-year-old school teacher originally from Armidale, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorbike while walking near her Nairobi home in the wealthy suburb of Karen on October 19.

Court documents show that six months before her murder she had accused her estranged husband Cyrus Bernard Maina Njuguna of psychological torture and had been granted a restraining order against him, the ABC reported on Wednesday.

In an affidavit to a Nairobi court in April 2017, Ms Maina said her husband "became extremely violent and was of uncontrollable anger" following a move to Kenya from Australia with their two sons in 2016.

Mr Njuguna, in an August affidavit, said he was not violent and his wife had been the one to grow distant and end the relationship after she had an affair, the ABC reports.

Mr Njuguna and his cousin John Njuguna Waithira were arrested in relation to her murder but released without charge on November 1.

Ms Maina moved to Nairobi from Sydney so her two sons, aged eight and four, could experience another culture and grow up near her husband's extended family.

Police continue to investigate her murder.