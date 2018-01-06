Catastrophic fire conditions forecast for parts of Australia as temperatures sizzle above 40C

A sweltering heatwave is taking over Australia's eastern and southern states, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees in Victoria and South Australia on Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of severe heatwave conditions for much of the east coast across the weekend with some parts reaching 45C on Sunday.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade Acting Chief Officer Greg Leach told Yahoo7 emergency services are well equipped for the weekend's weather.

"We've known about the heatwave for several days and have been able to prepare well for what may eventuate on Saturday and in the days to come," he said.

"We're urging people to take precautions in the heat, stay hydrated, stay out of direct sunlight and don't leave children or pets in the car.

"If you're on holidays, become familiar with your surroundings and the risk to you, and keep up to date on the TV or radio for any news on the conditions."

The Rural Fire Service is warning residents of an elevated fire danger, urging people to prepare their properties for the heat.

New South Wales

Parts of NSW are tipped to reach 45C on Saturday, including Menindee in the far west and Ivanhoe in the state's centre, with the mercury expected to peak on Sunday.

Most of the state will swelter through temperatures above 40C on Sunday, including Bulahdelah on the mid north coast which is set to reach 45C.

Sydneysiders will avoid the worst of the heat with temperatures forecast to peak at 38C in the city on Sunday when Penrith could hit 45C.

"A NSW Health study published just last month found extreme heatwaves lead to a more than 10 per cent increase in both deaths and ambulance callouts," Dr Ben Scalley, Director of Environmental Health, said in a statement on Friday.

"They put a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

NSW Health has reminded the public to drink plenty of water, and said they are prepared for an influx of heat-related emergencies during the heatwave.

Surf Life Saving NSW has also implored people heading to the beach to take care, given there have been 10 drownings since the beginning of December.

Victoria

Victorians have been told to stay inside as parts of the state brace for the hottest day in nearly two years.

Melbourne and Geelong are forecast to reach 42C on Saturday, with winds of up to 40km/h. Bendigo, Echuca and Avalon are set to climb to 43C, while Mildura and Warracknabeal could soar to 45C.

"This heat is a killer. It's going to be like a blast furnace tomorrow and you need to adjust what you do," Ambulance Victoria's state health commander Paul Holman told reporters on Friday.

"You need to take this seriously. You need to take care. So put off the sporting events, put off the outside events, stay inside."

Saturday will be Melbourne's hottest day since January 13, 2016.

A fire ban has been issued statewide, with extreme fire warnings in the Mallee and Wimmera, and severe warnings in southwest and central parts.

A cool change in the late afternoon to early evening could cause the temperature to drop 20 degrees within hours in Melbourne.

People in regional areas have been urged to have their fire plans ready, while travellers need stay on top of the conditions in their area.

Tasmania

Tasmanian authorities are bracing for severe bushfire conditions in parts of the state, with hot and windy weather expected.

Temperatures are tipped to reach the mid-30s in the Apple Isle's east and south on Saturday with wind gusts of up to 45km/h.

A severe fire risk has been forecast for the state's midlands, Upper Derwent Valley and south east.

More than 200 fire brigades are on stand-by across the state, along with specialist response teams and aircraft.

Tasmania Fire Service state fire controller Jeremy Smith said on Friday the combination of dry grass and forest fuels would make bushfires extremely difficult to contain.

A 24-hour total fire ban has been in place for King Island and northern and southern Tasmania since midnight on Friday. Earlier this week, homes in George Town were threatened by a deliberately-lit bushfire.

Hobart is expected to reach 34C before a cool change arrives on Sunday.

South Australia

Firefighters across South Australia are on high alert amid soaring temperatures and high winds.

Catastrophic conditions have been declared for the Mt Lofty Ranges and in the upper and lower southeast on Saturday. The state's 12 other districts are either severe or extreme with authorities considering the conditions to be the worst for several years.

Adelaide will have a top temperature of 41C while the mercury is forecast to reach the mid-40s in some regional and outback towns. A strong cool change is also expected to sweep across SA during the day, reaching Adelaide mid-afternoon, with the changing conditions adding to the fire risk.

Country Fire Service chief officer Greg Nettleton says the combination of high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity is a "recipe for fire".

He expects the worst of the conditions to come around the time of the wind shift but is thankful no lightning has been forecast.

The CFS is already monitoring three fires contained during the week, including a large hayshed fire at Mintaro, a grass fire at Myponga and another small blaze at Paskeville.

Those fires are not expected to cause any issues.