Baby injured by fallen candles in Sydney

A baby is in a Sydney hospital with burns to her face, arms and legs after a tray holding lit candles fell on her.

Police were told several people were at a Minto home on Monday night when the 11-month-old girl, who was being held by her mother, was injured by melted wax.

Her 28-year-old mother also suffered burns to her face and minor burns to her hands and feet, and her 35-year-old father received minor burns to his hands and feet.

They were all taken to hospital and are reported to be stable, police say.