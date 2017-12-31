News

NSW beach evacuated after barge fire

AAP /

Two pyrotechnicians have been forced to jump off a fireworks barge on the NSW Central Coast after a NYE display went horribly wrong.

Crowds were evacuated from the Terrigal beach after the barge caught fire just minutes into the New Year's Eve fireworks show shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

NSW Fire and Rescue says the two technicians were helped by onlookers before being treated by paramedics.

An exclusion zone remains in place around the beach and emergency services are planning to let the barge float to shore before extinguishing any remaining fire.

